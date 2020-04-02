App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Agri body urges PM to allow movement of labourers, grant moratorium on farm loans

Since farming operations are labour intensive, the barricades must be removed immediately so that crops don't suffer, the letter stated

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Consortium of Indian Farmers Association (CIFA) on March 28 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing him about the hardships being faced by farmers due to the 21-day lockdown that was announced on March 24.

The lockdown that has been imposed to “break the chain” and curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, has inconvenienced several sections of Indian society, especially daily labourers. As the Rabi season nears its end, it is important that the crops are harvested. However, an acute shortage of labour has arisen due to the barricading of villages to restrict the movement of vehicles and villagers, a Business Line report pointed out.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates



Since farming operations are labour intensive, if the barricades are not removed immediately, the crops will suffer, especially horticultural vegetables such as chillies.

Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, Secretary-General, CIFA, said: “If prompt action is not taken to address this issue, it is likely that there will be a huge loss of crop on account of the produce not being harvested.”

Urging the government to take cognizance of their problems, he pointed out how urgent action will not only benefit the farmers but also ensure there is no food shortage during the lockdown.

He requested the PM to provide interest-free loans to farmers for the upcoming crop season and also declare a moratorium on farm loans just like a moratorium was announced for working capital loans taken by companies.

Reddy also pointed out that due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, most pesticide and fertilizer shops are shut, although they are a necessity for the agricultural sector.

Besides, since several agri products are perishable, the government must devise a way to procure them at the earliest, he added.

Follow our full coverage on https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/coronavirus.html

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Rabi crops

