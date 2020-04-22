Coronavirus pandemic| After row over Centre intervention in tackling COVID-19 crisis, Bengal assures MHA of cooperation

After an ugly row over the Centre sending teams to scrutinize allegations of lockdown violation and under-reporting of COVID-19 casualties in West Bengal, the state’s administration declared an unceremonious truce on April 22.

Following a slew of phone calls and an angry exchange of scathing letters between the state chief secretary and the Union home secretary, the tensions mellowed when Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha assured Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla of cooperation.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

According to an NDTV report, when Bhalla wrote a letter to Sinha warning Bengal to cooperate with the central government, the latter claimed there was “no non-cooperation” to begin with. He said the Centre’s inter-ministerial teams had arrived in Kolkata and Siliguri to conduct surveys in the affected districts of Bengal on April 20 without prior consultation, making it difficult to arrange logistical support for them.

Adding that the central teams never sought the support of Bengal administration either, Sinha gave his “highest assurance” of compliance with the orders of the Centre aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Muslims try to keep Ramadan spirit amid coronavirus restrictions

He had clarified to Bhalla: “It is not a fact that the (central inter-ministerial team) has not been provided with any cooperation by the state government. In fact, the teams had arrived without any prior consultation with us and therefore there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated April 19, 2020. Nor did the teams ask for any help. They went to BSF guest house in Kolkata and the SSB guest house at Siliguri on their own.”

Domestic air travel down 70%, recovery likely to be slow: IATA

He further indicted him of his meeting with Apurva Chandra, who is leading the Centre’s investigation team in Kolkata. The duo met in the chief secretary’s office on April 20 and discussed long-term measures that can be implemented to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Sinha informed he is also in touch with Vineet Joshi, who is in charge of the Siliguri team, over emails.