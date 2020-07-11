Coronavirus pandemic | A Surat jewellery shop is selling diamond-studded face masks worth Rs 4 lakh

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | A Surat jewellery shop is selling diamond-studded face masks worth Rs 4 lakh

The masks are available in two varieties, one in which yellow gold and American diamond have been used, costing Rs 1.5 lakh, other in which white gold and real diamonds have been used, costing Rs 4 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The diamond mask being sold at the Surat jewellery store
The diamond mask being sold at the Surat jewellery store

Anyone stepping outside of their homes at present must wear face masks to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. As such, wearing face masks have been mandated by law in India, where the total COVID-19 tally has breached the eight-lakh mark already.

Several small, medium and large businesses have cashed in on the massive demand for face masks by introducing designer varieties, in multiple colours, prints, thread work, etc. However, the ones that have caught everyone’s attention at present are not only exquisite but expensive too.

A jewellery shop in Surat, Gujarat, has introduced diamond-studded face masks with a price range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

Dipak Choksi, who owns the jewellery store, has said he came up with the idea after one customer had approached him seeking unique masks to be worn by a bride and groom getting married amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said: “After the lockdown was lifted, a customer had sought unique masks for a bride and groom from us. So, we assigned our designers to create special ornate masks that the customer purchased later. Thereafter, we made several more of those masks, with the hope that more people will come looking for exquisite bridal masks in the days to come.”

He added that they have both pure diamond and American diamond face masks and have also used gold to craft them.

He assured that the cloth material used to make the masks abides by the standards set by the government to prevent coronavirus spread. Choksi also informed that customers can later take out the diamonds and gold used in the masks to make jewellery.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #face masks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.