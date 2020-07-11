Coronavirus pandemic | A Surat jewellery shop is selling diamond-studded face masks worth Rs 4 lakh

Anyone stepping outside of their homes at present must wear face masks to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. As such, wearing face masks have been mandated by law in India, where the total COVID-19 tally has breached the eight-lakh mark already.

Several small, medium and large businesses have cashed in on the massive demand for face masks by introducing designer varieties, in multiple colours, prints, thread work, etc. However, the ones that have caught everyone’s attention at present are not only exquisite but expensive too.

A jewellery shop in Surat, Gujarat, has introduced diamond-studded face masks with a price range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Dipak Choksi, who owns the jewellery store, has said he came up with the idea after one customer had approached him seeking unique masks to be worn by a bride and groom getting married amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said: “After the lockdown was lifted, a customer had sought unique masks for a bride and groom from us. So, we assigned our designers to create special ornate masks that the customer purchased later. Thereafter, we made several more of those masks, with the hope that more people will come looking for exquisite bridal masks in the days to come.”

He added that they have both pure diamond and American diamond face masks and have also used gold to craft them.

He assured that the cloth material used to make the masks abides by the standards set by the government to prevent coronavirus spread. Choksi also informed that customers can later take out the diamonds and gold used in the masks to make jewellery.