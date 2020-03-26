App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 4 more testing centres in Mumbai get ICMR nod

The four new testing centres – two private and two public facilities – takes the total tally of testing centres in Mumbai to 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 25 gave permission to four more institutes to conduct COVID-19 tests. The four new testing centres – two private and two public facilities – takes the total tally of testing centres in the densely-populated city to 11.

The two new private facilities are Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory located in Andheri and InfeXn Laboratories located in Thane. The public institutes granted permission to conduct tests are Sir JJ Hospital in Nagpada and Haffkine Institute in Parel.

The Maximum City, which is currently under complete lockdown, has already reported 62 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and the numbers only seem to increase by the day.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has constantly been stressing on the need to carry out more and more tests to ascertain the actual number of patients infected by the novel coronavirus. However, this has mostly remained unachieved, due to the dearth of testing facilities across the country.

Officials believe this will increase the city’s testing capacity up to 1,000 samples per day could help map and analyse the spread of the deadly virus in the city far better, Mumbai Mirror reported.


Until now, COVID-19 tests were mostly being conducted at KEM hospital and Kasturba Hospital – where most coronavirus patients are being treated.








Notably, walk-in COVID-19 tests would not be conducted in any private laboratories. These will only test the samples of suspected cases enlisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The samples will be collected by the respective laboratories from the quarantine centres or homes of suspected patients, depending on where they are put up.

Currently, there are 112 government laboratories across the country where COVID-19 tests are being carried out. Together they can carry out tests for 9,000 samples daily, each of which takes at least three hours to be completed.







Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd









First Published on Mar 26, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 cases #COVID-19 test

