Coronavirus pandemic | 30 crore poor received financial aid under Garib Kalyan Yojana

As per data released by the Government of India, over 30 crore poor have already received financial aid totalling Rs 29,352 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The special scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March to alleviate the distress of the poor, especially daily wage earners, due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Of the total amount disbursed, Rs 510 crore was distributed among 2.1 Lakh members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by means of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance. Meanwhile, the Centre has already released an amount of Rs 1,000 crore to the EPFO for those who would avail the benefits of the scheme in the month of April.

The Rs 1.70 lakh crore PMGKP was announced on March 26, 2020, and as of April 13, 2020, 32.32 crore poor have received direct cash benefits totalling nearly rs 30,000 crore under the scheme.

Another Rs 14,946 crore was transferred to the accounts of 7.47 crore farmers as the first instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme; each of them received direct cash transfer of Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts.

To ensure no one goes hungry during this phase of crisis, 20.11 lakh metric tonnes of food grain has been sent to all the states and union territories combined. Of this, 2.65 lakh MT of grain has been distributed by 16 state and UT governments among the 5.29 crore people covered by 1.19 crore ration cards. Another 3,985 MT of pulses have been disbursed to state governments and UTs to be distributed among the beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a total of 1.39 crore free gas cylinders were booked, of which 97.8 lakh units have already reached the beneficiaries. To help the women who hold PMJDY accounts, as many as 19.86 crore beneficiaries received direct cash transfer of Rs 500 each. As on April 13, the total amount disbursed to them totalled Rs 9,930 crore.

To extend financial aid to senior citizens, widows, and disabled persons, the Centre, under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) disbursed nearly Rs 1,400 crore to its 2.82 crore beneficiaries. Each person received direct cash transfer of Rs 500 as the first instalment under the scheme. They will receive another Rs 500 next month.

To support daily wage earners such as construction workers, Rs 3,071 crore was disbursed to the 2.17 crore beneficiaries under the Building and Construction Workers’ Fund managed by respective state governments.