Coronavirus pandemic | 2,600 COVID-19 cases traced back to vegetable market in Chennai

Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 cases have been traced back to a wholesale vegetable market named Koyambedu in Chennai and authorities have already declared it a coronavirus hotspot.

Special nodal officer Dr J Radhakrishnan has informed that the market emerged as a coronavirus hotspot despite all necessary precautions being taken.

One must note, the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Tamil Nadu surpassed the figures of Delhi after cases started being reported from the popular market area. More than 500 cases were reported in the past 24 hours alone, taking the total coronavirus tally to 9,227 in the state. It is the third-worst COVID-hit state in India as of May 14.

An NDTV report states that all those who worked at the Koyambedu vegetable market have now been tested for the virus.

Commenting on this, Dr Radhakrishnan said: “All Koyambedu workers have been tested; 2,600 were positive for the virus. Overall, spread of coronavirus has been checked with aggressive contact tracing. As many as 2.6 lakh people have been tested. Tamil Nadu’s mortality rate is lowest at 0.67 per cent.”

The senior government official also said there has been a paradigm shift in the government’s strategy of dealing with the pandemic outbreak. To elucidate how they are going about it, he said that 70 core areas have been identified in Chennai among its 690 containment zones. In these core areas, which reported at least 15 COVID-19 cases, social distancing and lockdown rules have been made “water-tight”.