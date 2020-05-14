App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,600 COVID-19 cases traced back to vegetable market in Chennai

All Koyambedu vegetable market workers have been tested for COVID-19, of whom 2,600 were found to be infected by the novel coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 cases have been traced back to a wholesale vegetable market named Koyambedu in Chennai and authorities have already declared it a coronavirus hotspot.

Special nodal officer Dr J Radhakrishnan has informed that the market emerged as a coronavirus hotspot despite all necessary precautions being taken.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

One must note, the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Tamil Nadu surpassed the figures of Delhi after cases started being reported from the popular market area. More than 500 cases were reported in the past 24 hours alone, taking the total coronavirus tally to 9,227 in the state. It is the third-worst COVID-hit state in India as of May 14.

related news

An NDTV report states that all those who worked at the Koyambedu vegetable market have now been tested for the virus.

Commenting on this, Dr Radhakrishnan said: “All Koyambedu workers have been tested; 2,600 were positive for the virus. Overall, spread of coronavirus has been checked with aggressive contact tracing. As many as 2.6 lakh people have been tested. Tamil Nadu’s mortality rate is lowest at 0.67 per cent.”

The senior government official also said there has been a paradigm shift in the government’s strategy of dealing with the pandemic outbreak. To elucidate how they are going about it, he said that 70 core areas have been identified in Chennai among its 690 containment zones. In these core areas, which reported at least 15 COVID-19 cases, social distancing and lockdown rules have been made “water-tight”.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Chennai #coronavirus #COVID-19 hotspots #vegetable market

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.