App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,000 COVID-19 patients in India recover

The recoveries made from the novel coronavirus disease in India alone has crossed 1,000, while the global figure stands at more than four lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, patients crossing the 9,000 mark in India, there is no denying that the fight against the deadly pandemic is still on. However, one must ensure in such times of crisis that we do not lose sight of the good things that are happening to us. In this case, the silver lining could be the recoveries that have been reported.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The recoveries made from SARS-Cov-2 or the novel coronavirus disease in India alone has crossed 1,000, while the global figure stands at more than four lakh.

Close

A patient is considered officially cured of the disease after two consecutive test results come negative. The tests are conducted after a 14-day period since the detection of the infection.

related news

Coronavirus pandemic | How does COVID-19 compare to other pandemics, outbreaks?

The high rate of recovery has given hope and relief to hundreds of medical workers, healthcare staff, and doctors who are toiling day and night to bring down the number of coronavirus infections. One such welcoming video had surfaced last week, where the medicos at Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur hospital could be seen clapping as a patient who had been cured of COVID-19 walked out of the premises.

The optimistic video was shared by the state’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Twitter on April 12. It read: “Do not fear Corona, just be aware…. Proud of our doctors and health officials.”
To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 cases

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.