Coronavirus pandemic | 1,000 COVID-19 patients in India recover

With the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, patients crossing the 9,000 mark in India, there is no denying that the fight against the deadly pandemic is still on. However, one must ensure in such times of crisis that we do not lose sight of the good things that are happening to us. In this case, the silver lining could be the recoveries that have been reported.

The recoveries made from SARS-Cov-2 or the novel coronavirus disease in India alone has crossed 1,000, while the global figure stands at more than four lakh.

A patient is considered officially cured of the disease after two consecutive test results come negative. The tests are conducted after a 14-day period since the detection of the infection.

The high rate of recovery has given hope and relief to hundreds of medical workers, healthcare staff, and doctors who are toiling day and night to bring down the number of coronavirus infections. One such welcoming video had surfaced last week, where the medicos at Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur hospital could be seen clapping as a patient who had been cured of COVID-19 walked out of the premises.

The optimistic video was shared by the state’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Twitter on April 12. It read: “Do not fear Corona, just be aware…. Proud of our doctors and health officials.”