App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 Netflix shows/movies to watch if you are stuck at home

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been forced to stay at home. These Netflix shows may turn out to be blessings.

Sounak Mukherjee @_maqtub
Dark (Two seasons) - The Guardian calls it ‘wilfully confusing and deliciously creepy’. Decide it yourself.
1/10

Dark (Two seasons) - The Guardian calls it ‘wilfully confusing and deliciously creepy’. Decide it yourself. Image: Netflix

Little Things (Three seasons) - This romantic drama, with the first season released on YouTube for free watch, was later picked up by Netflix and went on to become one of the most-appreciated Indian shows.
2/10

Little Things (Three seasons) - This romantic drama, with the first season released on YouTube for free watch, was later picked up by Netflix and went on to become one of the most-appreciated Indian shows. Image: Netflix

Money Heist (Series) - With the fourth season coming on April 3, it is time to binge-watch the previous three seasons of one of Netflix's all-time best crime shows.
3/10

Money Heist (Series) - With the fourth season coming on April 3, it is time to binge-watch the previous three seasons of one of Netflix's all-time best crime shows. Image: Netflix

Mindhunter (Two seasons) - This is not a show about solving crimes. This is rather about trying to have a look inside criminal minds.
4/10

Mindhunter (Two seasons) - This is not a show about solving crimes. This is rather about trying to have a look inside criminal minds. Image: Netflix

6 Underground (Movie) - Ryan Reynolds stars in this next-gen action movie. It is a no-breather.
5/10

6 Underground (Movie) - Ryan Reynolds stars in this next-gen action movie. It is a no-breather. Image: Netflix

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Movie) - This Telugu action-drama, starring Allu Arjun, is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix India right now.
6/10

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Movie) - This Telugu action-drama, starring Allu Arjun, is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix India right now. Image: Netflix

Peaky Blinders (Five seasons) - With five seasons down, its creator Steven Knight said in 2018 that Season 6 is ‘definitely’ happening and Season 7 is also a possibility.
7/10

Peaky Blinders (Five seasons) - With five seasons down, its creator Steven Knight said in 2018 that Season 6 is ‘definitely’ happening and Season 7 is also a possibility. Image: Netflix

The Crown (Three seasons) - With Claire Foy (Seasons 1–2) and Olivia Colman (Season 3) as Queen Elizabeth II, this historical show is considered one of the 100 best TV shows of the 21st century.
8/10

The Crown (Three seasons) - With Claire Foy (Seasons 1–2) and Olivia Colman (Season 3) as Queen Elizabeth II, this historical show is considered one of the 100 best TV shows of the 21st century. Image: Netflix

You (Two seasons) - Is it a love story or a murder drama? Watched by more than 40 million viewers within its first month of the release of Season 1, You is both disturbing and entertaining at the same time.
9/10

You (Two seasons) - Is it a love story or a murder drama? Watched by more than 40 million viewers within its first month of the release of Season 1, You is both disturbing and entertaining at the same time. Image: Netflix

Guilty (Movie) - Starring Kiara Advani, this new-age Indian movie gives a different perspective of the MeToo movement.
10/10

Guilty (Movie) - Starring Kiara Advani, this new-age Indian movie gives a different perspective of the MeToo movement. Image: Netflix

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #Netflix #Slideshow

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.