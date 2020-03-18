Coronavirus pandemic | 10 Netflix shows/movies to watch if you are stuck at home

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been forced to stay at home. These Netflix shows may turn out to be blessings. Sounak Mukherjee @_maqtub 1/10 Dark (Two seasons) - The Guardian calls it ‘wilfully confusing and deliciously creepy’. Decide it yourself. Image: Netflix 2/10 Little Things (Three seasons) - This romantic drama, with the first season released on YouTube for free watch, was later picked up by Netflix and went on to become one of the most-appreciated Indian shows. Image: Netflix 3/10 Money Heist (Series) - With the fourth season coming on April 3, it is time to binge-watch the previous three seasons of one of Netflix's all-time best crime shows. Image: Netflix 4/10 Mindhunter (Two seasons) - This is not a show about solving crimes. This is rather about trying to have a look inside criminal minds. Image: Netflix 5/10 6 Underground (Movie) - Ryan Reynolds stars in this next-gen action movie. It is a no-breather. Image: Netflix 6/10 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Movie) - This Telugu action-drama, starring Allu Arjun, is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix India right now. Image: Netflix 7/10 Peaky Blinders (Five seasons) - With five seasons down, its creator Steven Knight said in 2018 that Season 6 is ‘definitely’ happening and Season 7 is also a possibility. Image: Netflix 8/10 The Crown (Three seasons) - With Claire Foy (Seasons 1–2) and Olivia Colman (Season 3) as Queen Elizabeth II, this historical show is considered one of the 100 best TV shows of the 21st century. Image: Netflix 9/10 You (Two seasons) - Is it a love story or a murder drama? Watched by more than 40 million viewers within its first month of the release of Season 1, You is both disturbing and entertaining at the same time. Image: Netflix 10/10 Guilty (Movie) - Starring Kiara Advani, this new-age Indian movie gives a different perspective of the MeToo movement. Image: Netflix First Published on Mar 18, 2020 05:26 pm