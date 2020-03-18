App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: 1 lakh fake hand sanitisers sold for Rs 1.4 crore in Hyderabad, 3 arrested

The fake hand sanitisers were sold under the names Kausthuba Coclean 19 Hand Sanitizer and Semuns Cleansem Hand Sanitizer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image of hand sanitiser (Needpix.com)
Telangana Police and drug inspectors have busted a manufacturing unit located on the outskirts of Hyderabad that was making fake hand sanitisers amid a shortage of the product due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The unit was located in Charlapally area of Hyderabad, which comes under the ambit jurisdiction of Kushaiguda Police Station.

A joint team of Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths, Hyderabad Police, and Ayush Drug Inspector raided the fake hand sanitiser manufacturing facility based on a tip-off. They seized 25,000 hand sanitiser bottles of 100 ml each, along with raw materials totalling Rs 40 lakh, reported India Today.

Three persons have been arrested for manufacturing and selling the fake products and police have filed cases against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Essential Commodities Act, 1955, among others. One of them has been identified as Kakarlapudi Kiran, Managing Director of Seven Hills Softgel, while the another accused — Vemuri Venkata Subramanyam — turned out to be the General Manager of the same company.

They had obtained the licence to produce the sanitisers under the name of Ayush Softgel Capsules & Syrups two years ago.

Investigation revealed that more than one lakh bottles of fake hand sanitizer had already been manufactured and marketed by the accused, earning them Rs 1,44,00,000. They were sold under the names Kausthuba Coclean 19 Hand Sanitizer and Semuns Cleansem Hand Sanitizer through various distributors and licenced medical shops.

Notably, Telangana has been grappling with an acute shortage of both alcohol-based hand sanitisers and face masks ever since the novel coronavirus reached India. More than 150 persons in the country have already been infected, of whom three persons succumbed to the infection. The global death toll of COVID-19 has breached the 7,000-mark already.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #hand sanitisers

