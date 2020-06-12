App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Delhi student fined Rs 20,000 for challenging lockdown relaxation in court

The petitioner – a law student -- had sought re-imposition of the lockdown in view of the galloping rate at which coronavirus cases are increasing in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Delhi High Court slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on a student on June 12 for challenging the Centre’s decision to lift the nationwide lockdown gradually from June 1.

The court order came while dismissing the plea of the student with a penalty of Rs 20,000 for challenging the May 30 order of the Centre to extend the lockdown only in containment zones.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The petitioner – a law student — had sought re-imposition of the lockdown in view of the galloping rate at which coronavirus cases are increasing in the country. The plea mentioned that during the earlier lockdown period, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was low. But due to the free movement of people under relaxed lockdown norms and restarting economic activity, virus spread has severely intensified in the country, the student claimed.

related news

However, the Delhi High Court observed that the reopening was not done in haste but in a phased manner so as to strike a balance between containing COVID-19 spread while ensuring people do not starve due to the lack of means to earn a livelihood.

It observed that the government had announced the staggered restart of economic activity only to save livelihoods and that the entire exercise was conducted in a calculated manner. The reopening of various commercial establishments was only allowed outside containment zones, that too in a phased manner.

A bench of Justices Subramanium Prasad and Hima Kohli, that was hearing the plea, said the Centre is expected to monitor the situation closely and curbs may be re-imposed if they deem it necessary to contain the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:37 pm

