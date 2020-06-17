App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Consider cancelling pending board exams, SC tells CBSE

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a petition filed by Amit Bathla, parent of Class 12 student, who sought the remaining CBSE board exams be scrapped, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on June 17 told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider cancelling the pending Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The board plans to conduct the pending exams between July 1 and 15.

The education board was also advised to allot marks to students on the basis of their internal assessment scores and gave CBSE time until next week to apprise them about the decision they take.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a petition filed by Amit Bathla, parent of Class 12 student, who sought the remaining exams be scrapped, reported Hindustan Times. The plea urged the top court to direct the CBSE to grade students on the basis of their performance in the exams that have already been conducted and score them in the rest based on their internal assessment marks.

The plea was filed in view of the COVID-19 situation in India and concerns over the safety of lakhs of students, who are supposed to take these exams.

Notably, the CBSE has already scrapped Class 10 and 12 board examinations for its 250 odd schools located abroad. The students of those schools will be marked on the basis of their performance in either their practicals or internal assessments.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #board exams 2020 #CBSE exams #Central Board of Secondary Education #coronavirus

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.