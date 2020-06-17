Coronavirus impact | Consider cancelling pending board exams, SC tells CBSE

The Supreme Court on June 17 told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider cancelling the pending Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The board plans to conduct the pending exams between July 1 and 15.

The education board was also advised to allot marks to students on the basis of their internal assessment scores and gave CBSE time until next week to apprise them about the decision they take.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a petition filed by Amit Bathla, parent of Class 12 student, who sought the remaining exams be scrapped, reported Hindustan Times. The plea urged the top court to direct the CBSE to grade students on the basis of their performance in the exams that have already been conducted and score them in the rest based on their internal assessment marks.

The plea was filed in view of the COVID-19 situation in India and concerns over the safety of lakhs of students, who are supposed to take these exams.

Notably, the CBSE has already scrapped Class 10 and 12 board examinations for its 250 odd schools located abroad. The students of those schools will be marked on the basis of their performance in either their practicals or internal assessments.