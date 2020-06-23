Coronavirus outbreak | CBSE final decision on scrapping remaining Class 12 exams likely on June 24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court on June 23 that the decision on whether the remaining Class 12 board exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15 will likely be taken by June 24. The education board has informed that the discussion is at an advanced stage now and will be out soon.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the CBSE, said: “The decision-making process is at an advanced stage and would be finalised by Thursday.”

According to a Live Mint report, Mehta told the SC bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, that both the Union Government and the education board understand that the students are anxious and a decision on the issue will thus be taken at the soonest.

He requested the bench to adjourn the matter for one day and give time to the board to finalise the decision.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by parents of CBSE Class 12 students who sought the pending exams be cancelled in view of the worsened COVID-19 situation in the country.

The parents have argued that the board has already scrapped Class 10 and 12 examinations for the around 250 CBSE-affiliated schools located abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak. All those students will be award marks based on their performance in practical exams or internal assessment.