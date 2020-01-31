App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Army sets up quarantine facility for Indians returning from Wuhan

Indian students from Wuhan will be screened at the airport by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

The Indian Army has created a quarantine facility near Manesar, Haryana for around 300 Indians arriving later from Wuhan, China on January 31.

The facility can be used to monitor Indians for weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff, reported ANI.

The facility has multiple beds where the Indians returning for Wuhan will be quarantined. However, before moving to the Manesar facility, these Indians from China will be first screened at the airport.

Close

Indian students from Wuhan will be screened at the airport by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO).

related news

If any of the 300 individuals are found positive or suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus, they would be moved to an isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment, the Indian Army said.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.