Coronavirus outbreak | Analyst claims link to China biowarfare programme

Outbreak of the deadly coronavirus may be linked to China’s covert biological weapons programme, an Israeli biological warfare analyst claims. The animal-borne disease, which is spreading globally, may have originated in a Wuhan-based laboratory.

These allegations were made by Dany Shoham, who is a former Israeli military intelligence officer. He has studied Chinese biological warfare and alleges that Wuhan Institute of Virology may be the culprit behind the virus outbreak. As per reports, it is the only official laboratory in China that can work with deadly viruses.

Dany Shoham told The Washington Times, “Certain laboratories in the institute have probably been engaged, in terms of research and development, in Chinese [biological weapons], at least collaterally, yet not as a principal facility of the Chinese BW alignment.”

He later added in an email that biological weapons research is conducted as part of dual civilian-military research and is 'definitely covert'.

The coronavirus is an animal-born virus with symptoms resembling pneumonia. It is said to have originated from the Hunan Seafood Market, which is known to sell live animals and fish.

China has quarantined the Wuhan district and has halted all travel to and from the city to contain the spreading of the virus. This has affected 11 million people who are residents of the district.