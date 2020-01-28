App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Analyst claims link to China biowarfare programme

These allegations were made by Dany Shoham, who is a former Israeli military intelligence officer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Outbreak of the deadly coronavirus may be linked to China’s covert biological weapons programme, an Israeli biological warfare analyst claims. The animal-borne disease, which is spreading globally, may have originated in a Wuhan-based laboratory.

These allegations were made by Dany Shoham, who is a former Israeli military intelligence officer. He has studied Chinese biological warfare and alleges that Wuhan Institute of Virology may be the culprit behind the virus outbreak. As per reports, it is the only official laboratory in China that can work with deadly viruses.

Dany Shoham told The Washington Times, “Certain laboratories in the institute have probably been engaged, in terms of research and development, in Chinese [biological weapons], at least collaterally, yet not as a principal facility of the Chinese BW alignment.”

Close

He later added in an email that biological weapons research is conducted as part of dual civilian-military research and is 'definitely covert'.

related news

The coronavirus is an animal-born virus with symptoms resembling pneumonia. It is said to have originated from the Hunan Seafood Market, which is known to sell live animals and fish.

China has quarantined the Wuhan district and has halted all travel to and from the city to contain the spreading of the virus. This has affected 11 million people who are residents of the district.

 



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Dany Shoham #Hunan Seafood market #trends #Wuhan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.