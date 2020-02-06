Coronavirus outbreak: All 645 Indians evacuated from Wuhan tested negative

The Union Health Ministry, on February 6, has announced that all the 645 Indian citizens who were brought back and kept under isolation ward have been tested negative for the novel Coronavirus (nCov).

These 645 people, who were brought back to India from Wuhan, China, were kept in isolation wards at the Army’s camp in Manesar, Haryana, and Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) camp in Delhi.

Further, a total of 1,387,50 passengers from 1,265 flights have been screened for the nCov, and till now, no new case has been detected. Besides this, 510 samples have been tested by the ICMR network of laboratories, of which all have tested negative except for three positive cases that were reported earlier. These three confirmed cases are clinically stable, the ministry said in its statement.

The three positive cases were students who recently returned from Wuhan to Kerala, and were previously reported positive for nCov.

Community surveillance and contact tracing is ongoing by the Integrated Disease Surveillance program (IDSP) for 6,558 persons across 32 States/UTs, the Health Ministry said in its statement.

The release also noted that the fourth Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held on February 6 under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travellers from China.

The Health and Welfare Ministry also assured that it is working in coordination with the Central Ministry and all States/UTs to take adequate measures for the management of nCov in India.

It has also released an advisory suggesting people suffering from fever, cough and symptoms of pneumonia to seek immediate medical attention.