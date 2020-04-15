Coronavirus lockdown | Why do state governments want to keep liquor shops open?

Several states have officially requested the ban on liquor sale to be lifted during the nationwide lockdown that has now been extended till May 3, while some have done that already.

There is no arguing that alcohol is not an essential item. One may wonder then, why are so many state governments eager to keep liquor shops open? The answer lies in numbers.

The coffers of most states in India are running dry at the moment due to added expenditure to tackle the coronavirus outbreak along with a loss in revenue due to economic activity remaining largely suspended. As an India Today report points out, revenue earned from the duty levied on alcohol accounts for 25 percent of state government earnings.

Notably, the states were already coping with revenue loss due to the Centre’s delay in compensating the shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax.

The other plausible reasons for states to push for reopening for liquor shops could be the spike in illicit alcohol sales in several parts of India. Liquor sales in black got an impetus with the licensed shops downing their shutters, as people who are clinically addicted to alcohol became desperate to procure it.

This leads to the other (medical) problem associated with a complete ban on liquor sale in the country. Several states have reported alcoholics committing suicide due to non-availability of liquor or dying from consuming spurious concoctions as an alternative to liquor. This has become a cause of concern for many states, especially since stress due to non-availability of alcohol is a recognised health crisis.

Kerala, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya were among the states where liquor shops could remain partially open, while the governments of Delhi and Karnataka were also considering the same. However, the announcement of Lockdown 2.0 changed the dynamics with the Centre invoking the National Disaster Management Act of 2005 to force states to comply with its orders.

The states are, however, looking at dodging this by falling back on the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, which deems alcohol as food, and food is an essential item that is exempt from the clutches of the lockdown.