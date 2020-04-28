Coronavirus lockdown | 'UP govt can provide immediate employment to 15 lakh people'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that there is no shortage of jobs in the state and the government can provide immediate employment to as many as 15 lakh people.

According to an Indian Express report, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has additionally claimed that his government has already given jobs to almost 1.5 lakh people, adding that an action plan is being drawn up for the post-lockdown period. He said that the UP government provided direct and indirect employment to these people through doorstep delivery services during the lockdown.

Adityanath said that there was a dearth of employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh up until the year 2017, that is before he formed the government. But now the situation has improved, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Assuring no labourer will face problem seeking employment in UP, he said: “When we made efforts after forming the government, there was a lot of employment generation. The workers, who you are saying will lead to an increase in unemployment, will also get employment here. There is no dearth of possibilities. There are challenges but we also have many opportunities…. We are in a position to provide immediate employment to 15 lakh people.”

Discussing the measures taken by the BJP government in the state to help migrant labourers stuck in other cities due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said nodal officers have been deployed in all such states to look after the wellbeing of the labourers. That apart, Adityanath has reportedly been writing to the CMs of all such states frequently to make sure no labourer from UP faces any problem.

Workers who could return to UP somehow have been kept in quarantine facilities, where they are being provided with essential items by the authorities. After their mandatory 14-day quarantine is over, each will be given Rs 1,000 in cash along with ration, before being sent back to their natives.