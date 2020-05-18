App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | UP CM Adityanath accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer to run 1,000 buses for migrants returning home

In a video message posted on Twitter after reports of migrant labourers dying of road accidents started surfacing, the Gandhi scion had requested the UP CM to consider her offer to arrange for a fleet of 1000 buses

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath agreed to let the Congress party arrange for 1,000 buses to facilitate the exodus of stranded migrants back to their natives amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has, however, sought details of the buses, the drivers, etc from Priyanka Gandhi, in a letter acknowledging the acceptance of the offer.

According to an NDTV report, the letter undersigned by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary in CM’s office, read: “Please take note of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s letter dated May 16, 2020, addressed to the Chief Minister. Your offer involving the migrants has been accepted. Kindly provide the details of 1,000 buses, their numbers, names of drivers and other details so that these buses could be used to help the migrant workers.”

In a video message posted on Twitter after reports of migrant labourers dying of road accidents started surfacing, the Gandhi scion had requested the UP CM to consider her offer. She had urged Adityanath to overcome political animosities during such testing times and allow the Congress party to arrange for the fleet of buses.


They are looking at running 500 buses each from Ghaziabad and Noida borders, all expenses of which would be borne by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

First Published on May 18, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #All India Congress Committee #Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #coronavirus #migrant labourers #Uttar Pradesh government

