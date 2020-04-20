App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Tamil Nadu police rescues foreigners stranded on Annamalayar hills

A Russian couple got stuck in India due to the lockdown and had run out of money to sustain themselves

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Tamil Nadu police on April 20 rescued a Russian couple who got stranded on the Annamalayar hills in Tiruvannamalai. They were located with the help of a drone and brought down by the police who were alerted by locals about their movement.

According to an India Today report, Viktor Maksutov (28) and his wife Tatiana Simonaeva (29) had come to India on a spiritual tour but were stranded when the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The couple was surviving on free food being distributed by the Ramana Ashram located nearby. They eventually ran out of money to sustain themselves and could not afford to pay rent to their landlord nor pay for their food. So, they decided to scale the Tiruvannamalai hill and meditate there until they can return to their country.

MR Sibi Chakravarty, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai, informed that when the couple was spotted, they had already scaled about three-fourth of the hill at a height of 2,000 feet and were headed to the top, reported the Times of India.

Coronavirus pandemic | Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study

The police have reached out to an NGO, requesting it to provide them with essential items, including food, till the time they can head back to their country. They also requested the landlord to waive their rent given their ordeal, who has reportedly now agreed to let them stay for free.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic #foreign tourists #Tamil Nadu

