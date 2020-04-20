Coronavirus lockdown | Tamil Nadu police rescues foreigners stranded on Annamalayar hills

The Tamil Nadu police on April 20 rescued a Russian couple who got stranded on the Annamalayar hills in Tiruvannamalai. They were located with the help of a drone and brought down by the police who were alerted by locals about their movement.

According to an India Today report, Viktor Maksutov (28) and his wife Tatiana Simonaeva (29) had come to India on a spiritual tour but were stranded when the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The couple was surviving on free food being distributed by the Ramana Ashram located nearby. They eventually ran out of money to sustain themselves and could not afford to pay rent to their landlord nor pay for their food. So, they decided to scale the Tiruvannamalai hill and meditate there until they can return to their country.

MR Sibi Chakravarty, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai, informed that when the couple was spotted, they had already scaled about three-fourth of the hill at a height of 2,000 feet and were headed to the top, reported the Times of India.

The police have reached out to an NGO, requesting it to provide them with essential items, including food, till the time they can head back to their country. They also requested the landlord to waive their rent given their ordeal, who has reportedly now agreed to let them stay for free.