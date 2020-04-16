Coronavirus lockdown | Pune Police foils 2 friends’ plan to meet with this hilarious tweet

At present, India is under a complete lockdown - which means no one is allowed to step out of their homes except to procure items enlisted as essentials or in case of an emergency. The lockdown that started late March in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus is set to continue till May 3 as of now.

3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry

— Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020



We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh

— jaggu (@jaggu__4) April 14, 2020



Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi

— Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020



Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy

— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020



The Person who is handling this account

Salute to you Boss#हजरजबाबी

— NIKHIL DESHMUKH (@nndeshmukh) April 14, 2020



Ahahaha a good 1.30 am laugh this was @PuneCityPolice Hahahaha

— Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) April 14, 2020



Pune Police be like: if you're bad i'm your dad

— anuj (@OffendedAnuj) April 14, 2020

Yet, two men residing in Maharashtra’s Pune, one of the worst-hit cities in the country, were planning to meet discreetly for a while. They were conversing about the same on Twitter. One friend claimed to stay in the same locality as the other was urging him to step out for a while so they can meet.Unfortunately for them, their little Twitter exchange caught the fancy of the Pune Police, who foiled their plans with a rather savage and hilarious response.Already popular among netizens for witty comebacks, Pune Police was showered with applause for this sassy response. Here is a quick look at what some admirers said: