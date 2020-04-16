App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Pune Police foils 2 friends’ plan to meet with this hilarious tweet

The Pune Police humbly asked the friends about the time and place of their rendezvous so that they can give them company as well

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative image
Representative image

At present, India is under a complete lockdown - which means no one is allowed to step out of their homes except to procure items enlisted as essentials or in case of an emergency. The lockdown that started late March in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus is set to continue till May 3 as of now.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Yet, two men residing in Maharashtra’s Pune, one of the worst-hit cities in the country, were planning to meet discreetly for a while. They were conversing about the same on Twitter. One friend claimed to stay in the same locality as the other was urging him to step out for a while so they can meet.



Unfortunately for them, their little Twitter exchange caught the fancy of the Pune Police, who foiled their plans with a rather savage and hilarious response.

Already popular among netizens for witty comebacks, Pune Police was showered with applause for this sassy response. Here is a quick look at what some admirers said:



To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus Lockdown Extend #Pune Police

