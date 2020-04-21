Coronavirus lockdown | Proctor and Gamble urges India to consider ‘essentials’ tag for its products

Procter and Gamble, the world’s largest consumer goods company, has been trying to persuade the state governments to consider its products as “essential items”.

An Economic Times report states that it is trying to make the state governments allow it to operate in the Indian market during the lockdown. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, which may or may not be extended beyond May 3, depending on the pandemic situation. At such a time, the government is allowing the sale of only "essential goods", which is why P&G has been trying to earn that tag.

Commenting on the same, Jon Moeller, Vice Chairman of P&G, said: “That has been a significant focus area over the last five weeks, and it is a daily endeavour. Once we establish our ability to operate (in the Indian market), we will have to source materials and ensure that our employees can get to work. This may sound simple but is anything but.”

Notably, in India, the supply chains of most consumer firms have been adversely affected by the lockdown that has been in place effectively since the middle of March. Moreover, the lockdown that was initially supposed to end on April 14 got extended to May 3 and may continue beyond this date too if the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country does not improve.

Despite some relaxations being introduced by the government in the past few days, it has not done much to benefit most of these companies. The Centre is still treading cautiously, taking immensely calculated measures to make sure that any attempt to resume economic activity — to revive the market and generate employment — does not end up in catalysing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the country.

On one hand, consumers have been hoarding groceries and other staple goods as the fear of supplies running out continues to haunt them. On the other hand, manufacturers of essentials are seeing a massive drop in production and impediments in the supply chain due to the various measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In fact, despite the government relaxing the norms in pockets, factory workers from nearby areas are refusing to show up at work, fearing they might contract the highly infectious and deadly disease, while the rest of them have returned to their native places.