Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Nizamuddin Markaz chief found, police to interrogate after quarantine period is over

Security agencies had been in hot pursuit of Maulana Saad ever since it was learned that he had flouted government guidelines to hold the Tablighi Jamaat event

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
More than 2000 people attended the Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz (Image: PTI)
More than 2000 people attended the Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz (Image: PTI)

Maulana Saad, the head of Nizamuddin Markaz, has been traced down in New Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area, where he is reportedly under home quarantine.

Delhi Police plans to question him in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March once his self-quarantine gets over, reported India Today.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

Security agencies had been in hot pursuit of Maulana Saad ever since it was learned that he had flouted government guidelines to hold the event at a time when the coronavirus pandemic had already reached India. The religious leader reportedly allowed the congregation to be arranged at Nizamuddin Markaz despite Delhi Police warnings.

The religious event, which saw the attendance of thousands of persons across India, including several foreigners, was later found to be a coronavirus hotspot. It is now being considered India’s single-largest COVID-19 hotspot since more than 600 people who took part in the event have tested positive for the deadly virus. As many as 25,000 people who were in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat attendees are now under quarantine in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Here's a list of apps launched by Centre and state governments to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Six people, including Maulana Saad, have been booked for flouting lockdown orders and putting the lives of thousands in danger by exposing them to the virus.

Saad went missing on March 31, soon after the incident came to light. He had informed Crime Branch officers that he is in self-isolation at present. However, Markaz representatives claimed that he is not absconding and is willing to appear for questioning whenever the authorities ask him to.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Nizamuddin markaz #Tablighi Jamaat

