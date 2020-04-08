Coronavirus lockdown | Nizamuddin Markaz chief found, police to interrogate after quarantine period is over

Maulana Saad, the head of Nizamuddin Markaz, has been traced down in New Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area, where he is reportedly under home quarantine.

Delhi Police plans to question him in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March once his self-quarantine gets over, reported India Today.

Security agencies had been in hot pursuit of Maulana Saad ever since it was learned that he had flouted government guidelines to hold the event at a time when the coronavirus pandemic had already reached India. The religious leader reportedly allowed the congregation to be arranged at Nizamuddin Markaz despite Delhi Police warnings.

The religious event, which saw the attendance of thousands of persons across India, including several foreigners, was later found to be a coronavirus hotspot. It is now being considered India’s single-largest COVID-19 hotspot since more than 600 people who took part in the event have tested positive for the deadly virus. As many as 25,000 people who were in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat attendees are now under quarantine in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Six people, including Maulana Saad, have been booked for flouting lockdown orders and putting the lives of thousands in danger by exposing them to the virus.

Saad went missing on March 31, soon after the incident came to light. He had informed Crime Branch officers that he is in self-isolation at present. However, Markaz representatives claimed that he is not absconding and is willing to appear for questioning whenever the authorities ask him to.