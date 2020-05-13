Coronavirus lockdown | Mumbai University launches helpline number for students who need counselling

The coronavirus lockdown has affected students across India greatly — they are missing out on academic sessions and are uncertain about their examinations too. To address mental health issues such as anxiety and a general feeling of frustration that arise during such times of global crisis, Mumbai University has started an initiative to reach out to students who need expert counselling.

The varsity launched a helpline number and an email id on May 12, specifically for students who are feeling listless during the nationwide lockdown and are seeking immediate assistance. According to an India Today report, the decision was based on the guidelines released by the University Grants Commission, directing all universities to take provide free counselling for students who need help to cope with their mental stress.

That apart, students can also dial +91 96190 34634 or +91 93737 00797 for other queries related to academics, such as examinations that have been postponed, delayed assignment submissions, etc. All such queries will be addressed by varsity officials at the earliest. The helpline number will be functional from 11 in the morning to 5 in the evening daily. If any student wishes to write to the university officials, they can send emails to examhelpline@mu.ac.in.

Several studies conducted over the past months have suggested that mental health issues are on the rise due to the pandemic outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. In India too, the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has been on for the past two months almost has left many in the lurch, making them feel anxious, alienated, and depressed.