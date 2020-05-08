App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:33 PM IST

Coronavirus lockdown | Mumbai Police's latest meme based on the name of Elon Musk's baby

"Crack this lockdown mandate", says Mumbai Police as it shares a cryptic text that appears to be like 'X Æ A-12' -- Elon Musk's son's name

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When it comes to memes, very few can give competition to Mumbai Police’s upbeat and topical content. The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police is anyway popular for giving humorous twists to anything trending to spread awareness among people.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, the Mumbai Police has been releasing memes on coronavirus, precautionary measures, lockdown, social distancing and other related topics daily.

Close
This time they chose to borrow space enthusiast and business tycoon Elon Musk’s baby’s name for their COVID-19 special meme. Well, not exactly ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’, which is Musk’s baby’s name, but ‘*Æ b 8’. They shared the “code” from their Twitter handle and told Mumbaikars to crack this “lockdown mandate”.

Twitter users were quick to decipher, it was just a cryptic way to reiterate the primary lockdown rule: “Be at home!”

Money Heist, Harry Potter, Gully Boy, Godfather: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus meme game going strong


Two days ago, Musk became a father to a baby boy, whom he named ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’. This unique choice of name sent the world into a tizzy as netizens started trying to decode what the name could mean. Although Musk’s partner later broke down the significance of each figure and explained the meaning of the name, it seems no one had much success in figuring it out on their own.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 8, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Elon Musk #Mumbai police

