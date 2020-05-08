Coronavirus lockdown | Mumbai Police's latest meme based on the name of Elon Musk's baby

When it comes to memes, very few can give competition to Mumbai Police’s upbeat and topical content. The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police is anyway popular for giving humorous twists to anything trending to spread awareness among people.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, the Mumbai Police has been releasing memes on coronavirus, precautionary measures, lockdown, social distancing and other related topics daily.

This time they chose to borrow space enthusiast and business tycoon Elon Musk’s baby’s name for their COVID-19 special meme. Well, not exactly ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’, which is Musk’s baby’s name, but ‘*Æ b 8’. They shared the “code” from their Twitter handle and told Mumbaikars to crack this “lockdown mandate”.

Twitter users were quick to decipher, it was just a cryptic way to reiterate the primary lockdown rule: “Be at home!”



Aye, Be At Home?

— Easha (@Esssaaa12) May 8, 2020



All be at home

— Muhammad Hussain (@hussain238) May 8, 2020



Two days ago, Musk became a father to a baby boy, whom he named ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’. This unique choice of name sent the world into a tizzy as netizens started trying to decode what the name could mean. Although Musk’s partner later broke down the significance of each figure and explained the meaning of the name, it seems no one had much success in figuring it out on their own.