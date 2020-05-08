Coronavirus lockdown | Mumbai Police's latest meme based on the name of Elon Musk's baby

"Crack this lockdown mandate", says Mumbai Police as it shares a cryptic text that appears to be like 'X Æ A-12' -- Elon Musk's son's name
When it comes to memes, very few can give competition to Mumbai Police’s upbeat and topical content. The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police is anyway popular for giving humorous twists to anything trending to spread awareness among people.
For live updates on coronavirus, click here
Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, the Mumbai Police has been releasing memes on coronavirus, precautionary measures, lockdown, social distancing and other related topics daily.
*Æ b 8
Crack this #lockdown mandate.#AMaskDecode— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 8, 2020
Twitter users were quick to decipher, it was just a cryptic way to reiterate the primary lockdown rule: “Be at home!”Money Heist, Harry Potter, Gully Boy, Godfather: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus meme game going strong
Aye, Be At Home?
— Easha (@Esssaaa12) May 8, 2020
All be at home
— Muhammad Hussain (@hussain238) May 8, 2020
Two days ago, Musk became a father to a baby boy, whom he named ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’. This unique choice of name sent the world into a tizzy as netizens started trying to decode what the name could mean. Although Musk’s partner later broke down the significance of each figure and explained the meaning of the name, it seems no one had much success in figuring it out on their own.
X, the unknown variable
Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(metal rat)
— (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020
To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365