Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra government against imposing restrictions on shop timings

The Maharashtra government on May 5 issued an official clarification on the revised guidelines after new lockdown measures were announced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the statement jointly released by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, and Relief and Rehabilitation, the state government claimed that restriction on shop timings have had an adverse effect. They said it proved counter-productive as more people thronged shops at the same time to procure supplies in the limited time shops were being allowed to operate.

With that in mind, the state government decided to let all shops and markets that have been allowed to open amid the lockdown to operate smoothly, without any restrictions on their timings, etc.

The clarification stated that all shops and markets that were allowed to function, as per the orders dated May 2 and May 3, will continue to remain fully operational even while the lockdown is in place.

Clearing doubts about restrictions on timings and the number of days such shops can operate, the Maharashtra government said no restriction can be imposed on their functioning by any authority apart from the respective municipal commissioners of those regions.

The notice stated: "If there is need of regulating such shops/ markets, it is only authorised to be done by (a) Municipal Commissioners of Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur or (b) Collectors in the rest of the areas."

The notification also reiterated that demarcation of containment zones will be as per the boundary determined by the municipal commissioner or district collector of the area and no other person is authorised to alter it.