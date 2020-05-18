App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

The merit list for Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of the marks they secured in the examinations that were conducted before the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In view of the dire situation in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to cancel the remaining Class 10 board exams and postpone the remaining Class 12 board exams to June 2020.

After the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, most academic examinations that were to be held had either got cancelled or postponed.

The decision to cancel the 10th boards was announced by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 16. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi:


Though the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 board exams, the class 12 board exams will be held between June 8 and June 16, the CM said.

Close

He also informed that the merit list for Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of the marks they secured in the examinations that were conducted before the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The education board will reportedly start evaluating the papers within three days after the lockdown ends.

related news

For the subjects on which exams will no longer be held, students will be marked “pass”. As for Class 12 boards, exams will be held only on the main subjects, while ensuring all hygiene and social distancing measures are duly observed.

 

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #Board exams #coronavirus #education #Madhya Pradesh

