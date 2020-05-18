Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

In view of the dire situation in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to cancel the remaining Class 10 board exams and postpone the remaining Class 12 board exams to June 2020.

After the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, most academic examinations that were to be held had either got cancelled or postponed.



मेरे बच्चों, तुम मध्यप्रदेश और भारत का भविष्य तथा मेरे जिगर के टुकड़े हो। तुम्हारे वर्तमान और भविष्य की चिंता मुझे सदैव रहती है। #COVID19 के कारण तुम्हारी परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल अव्यवस्थित हुआ है, उसको देखते हुए मैंने कुछ महत्वपूर्ण फैसले लिये हैं। इससे तुम्हें राहत मिलेगी।

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के 10वीं के मेरे बच्चों की जो परीक्षाएं शेष रह गई थीं, अब वे नहीं होंगी। जिन विषयों के पेपर हो गये हैं, उनके अंक के आधार पर ही रिजल्ट तैयार होगा। मेरे 12वीं के बच्चों के शेष रह गये विषयों की परीक्षाएं 8 से 16 जून के बीच होंगी।

The decision to cancel the 10boards was announced by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 16. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi:

Though the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 board exams, the class 12 board exams will be held between June 8 and June 16, the CM said.

He also informed that the merit list for Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of the marks they secured in the examinations that were conducted before the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The education board will reportedly start evaluating the papers within three days after the lockdown ends.

For the subjects on which exams will no longer be held, students will be marked “pass”. As for Class 12 boards, exams will be held only on the main subjects, while ensuring all hygiene and social distancing measures are duly observed.