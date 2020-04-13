App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Govt employees with cars resume work while support staff struggle to commute

Some of the top ministers who returned to work on April 13 include Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An empty road during the lockdown in Bhilwara
An empty road during the lockdown in Bhilwara

The support staff of ministers and senior government officials have been in a fix ever since the Centre directed all government employees with official vehicles to resume work.

It has just been a day since the ministers have returned to their workplace after almost a month’s hiatus due to the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” clarion call. The ministers have been told to manage with 50 per cent of their support staff who do not have official vehicles, reported NDTV.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

All senior government officials who are entitled to official transports, such as joint secretaries and above, have been told to return to work, along with one-third of essential support staff. Junior officials, on the other hand, will have to report to work on a rotation basis.

The call to return to work and gradually start economic activity in key industries comes as businesses have been severely stressed due to the strict lockdown measures that have been imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus pandemic | Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study

Some of the top ministers who returned to work on April 13 include Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Along with them came their support staff, who had to report to work with immense difficulty in the absence of public transport.

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

Also, though ministers and top officials were screened before they stepped inside their respective buildings and their vehicles sanitised too, some were reportedly allowed to enter without getting their temperatures checked.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #government employees

