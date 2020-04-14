App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | District magistrates to assign work to daily wage labourers in Bihar

Any labourer or daily wage earner rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown can reach out to the local district magistrates, who will then assign them work in nearby projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has wreaked havoc on the unorganized workforce of India, leaving several daily wage earners without a penny or a way to fend for themselves.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

In Odisha, for instance, the government is looking at restarting e-commerce platforms, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already earmarked projects where work can be resumed, reported NDTV.

Close

After holding a virtual meeting int his regard with bureaucrats and policemen, CM Kumar decided that work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) projects, such as flood protection, provision of drinking water, construction of roads, will be restarted, albeit, with restrictions in place.

related news

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

Any labourer or daily wage earner rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown can reach out to the local district magistrates, who will then assign them work in nearby projects. However, those above 60 years will not be allowed to take up these jobs, possibly because the COVID-19 death rate has been found to be higher among senior citizens.

Coronavirus pandemic | 5 women in the forefront of India's COVID-19 battle

Besides this, to provide relief to daily wagers stranded in other states due to the lockdown, the Bihar CM will release an additional amount of Rs 50 crore from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Last month, he had already released an amount of Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to provide essentials to the poor migrants holed up in other parts of the country.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Bihar government #coronavirus lockdown #migrant workers

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.