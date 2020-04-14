Coronavirus lockdown | District magistrates to assign work to daily wage labourers in Bihar

The novel coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has wreaked havoc on the unorganized workforce of India, leaving several daily wage earners without a penny or a way to fend for themselves.

In Odisha, for instance, the government is looking at restarting e-commerce platforms, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already earmarked projects where work can be resumed, reported NDTV.

After holding a virtual meeting int his regard with bureaucrats and policemen, CM Kumar decided that work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) projects, such as flood protection, provision of drinking water, construction of roads, will be restarted, albeit, with restrictions in place.

Any labourer or daily wage earner rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown can reach out to the local district magistrates, who will then assign them work in nearby projects. However, those above 60 years will not be allowed to take up these jobs, possibly because the COVID-19 death rate has been found to be higher among senior citizens.

Besides this, to provide relief to daily wagers stranded in other states due to the lockdown, the Bihar CM will release an additional amount of Rs 50 crore from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Last month, he had already released an amount of Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to provide essentials to the poor migrants holed up in other parts of the country.