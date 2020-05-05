App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Despite relaxations, white-collar employees continue to work from home

Given the situation, most big firms are treading with caution, including companies like McKinsey & Co, RPG Group, and Pfizer, who would consider opening their offices only after May 17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite the Centre relaxing lockdown rules from May 4 under its phased exit plan from stringent measures that were imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, white-collar workplaces have remained mostly empty.

The Government of India has allowed white-collar offices to reopen with one-third their staff strength, yet several leading companies decided against reopening workspaces over employee safety concerns.

According to an Economic Times report, big companies like ITC, Amazon, McKinsey & Co, Deloitte, and Pfizer chose to “wait and watch” instead of taking the risk. Larger concerns took precedence, such as how the ill-health of even one employee can jeopardise the safety of several others.

SV Nathan, Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte, said: “We will be very careful about coming back to work. One bad incident can throw us back by 100 days. The decision has to be taken in consultation with the employees about how comfortable they are on returning to office and based on the assessment of how safe it is to call them back.”

The head of human resources at an MNC said, while employee safety is of prime importance, there is a cost factor involved too. For instance, even if one person gets infected by the novel coronavirus, the entire office will have to be shut down and all the other staff will have to be sent into quarantine.

The earliest some companies are planning to reopen their offices is May 18, that is, after the third phase of the lockdown is over. Even so, it would not be safe for the entire workforce to report to office, given strict social distancing norms will still have to be followed among other restrictions.

Moreover, all companies must also take into account other factors such as difficulty in commuting for people who do not have a private vehicle, as public transport has been allowed in limited capacity, that too, only in green zones. Besides, with fewer passengers, it is likely that public transport vehicles will hike fares as well, and it may not be affordable for all employees.

Therefore, given the situation, most big firms are treading with caution, including companies like McKinsey & Co, RPG Group, and Pfizer, who would consider opening their offices only after May 17. As of now, most such employees are working from home and have been advised to report to office only if required for operational reasons.

Even banks and telecom operators, which are enlisted as essential services, have only deployed field staff during the lockdown; their corporate offices are either shut or functioning with 10 percent of their strength.

First Published on May 5, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Lockdown 3.0 #work from home

