Coronavirus lockdown | Centre warns Punjab against listing air conditioners under 'essential' category

Punjab, on April 20, became the latest state to be rapped by the Centre for “diluting” rules of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. It was pulled up for enlisting the sale and servicing of air conditioners under the “essential” category.

The Congress government in Punjab rolled back the order immediately after it received a letter from the home secretary, seeking “strict compliance with central guidelines”, reported NDTV.

The Centre warning came two days after Punjab had relaxed lockdown norms to allow the opening of bookshops, AC repair outlets, etc.

In the letter addressed to the Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla noted that Punjab had allowed operation of economic activity in fields that were not exempt from lockdown rules as per the April 15 order. This included services such as the distribution of books and study material to students, repair of ACs/ air coolers/ fans, etc, which were not allowed by the home ministry.

He wrote: "It is observed that the Government of Punjab has allowed opening of some activities which are prohibited in the aforesaid order dated 15.4.2020 of MHA. Such additional activities allowed by GoP, inter alia, including distribution of books by bookshops to school and college students and to treat the sale of air conditioners, air coolers, fans and their repair shops as essential goods/services. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated April 15, issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005.”

Ajay Bhalla also reminded the Punjab government that the Supreme Court had directed all state governments to abide by the centre’s orders “in letter and spirit” for the sake of public safety.

Earlier, the Centre had told state and Union Territory governments that they cannot relax the lockdown norms and can only make them more stringent if they wish to.