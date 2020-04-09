Coronavirus lockdown | Centre wants to restart highway construction work from April 15

The government of India is looking at restarting highway construction work after the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends on April 14.

To kickstart economic activity in the country – that is presently in the state of a lull due to the outbreak of the deadly pandemic – the Centre is reportedly looking at beginning construction work again from April 15.

An Economic Times report states that Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has already asked officials to figure out ways to restart work at construction sites where labourers are still present.

A meeting was held on April 8 to discuss the way forward to begin work on such big highway projects, starting April 15. Among the projects that can be restarted at the soonest is the Dwarka Expressway project, where work can resume as soon as there is a nod from the government.

However, even when work begins, certain restrictions will be in place to ensure no one contracts the deadly novel coronavirus, two officials privy to the development said. They added: “Road sector construction may get some relief after April 14.”

One must note here, though the 21-day lockdown is ending on April 14, several state governments have urged the Centre to extend it given the current situation in the country. Besides, the number of COVID-19 cases are constantly and steadily rising in India too, prodding the Centre to consider suggestions for an extension of the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, another official aware of the developments has confirmed that Gadkari is already in talks with the Prime Minister’s Office to gradually lift restrictions on construction work in areas where COVID-19 cases have not been reported.

The official further informed that more than 50 percent of the labourers working at large project sites have not migrated back to their native places and can help with restarting construction activity.

Gadkari has reportedly also directed officials to fast track the awarding of project contracts. As a result, economic activity will begin again in the country, requiring cement and steel industries to be running as well to keep the supply chain active.

Additionally, toll plazas on all national highways will also have to start operating if construction activity gets the Centre’s nod.