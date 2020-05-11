Coronavirus lockdown | Celebrity vanity vans bring relief to on-duty Mumbai Police personnel

The vanity vans of Bollywood stars, which were lying unused since the lockdown was announced, are now bringing relief to the female officers of Mumbai Police who are on coronavirus lockdown duty.

These vanity vans, used by Bollywood celebrities to relax in between shoots are equipped with washrooms and beds, etc. Now, the police officers are using them to take short breaks and relieve themselves while ensuring that strict social distancing norms are maintained during the lockdown.

With the suspension of all movie shoots due to the outbreak, vanity van owners decided to put the vehicles to good use. Ketan Rawal, a Mumbaikar owning 45 vanity vans, has given out 18 of his vans to help on-duty police personnel, reported the Indian Express.

He said: “The police can now use the washroom, change their clothes inside, or have lunch inside the vanity vans. It was heartbreaking to see the police personnel eat meals on the road. The women officers had to travel more than two to three kilometres to use washrooms at nearby police stations. When I met some of them, I learnt they would drink less water so that they would not have to use the washroom too often. So, I thought a vanity van would provide them with some relief and comfort while on duty.”

Mumbai is the worst-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country and has recorded over 13,000 cases already. Notably, more than 13,000 police personnel are on COVID-19 duty in Mumbai at present, of whom 20 percent are women.

Rawal is also willing to let doctors and nurses, who might be travelling to conduct community coronavirus tests, use his vanity vans and wants to help out frontline workers to the best of his abilities.