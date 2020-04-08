App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | BJP accuses Mamata of playing vote bank politics over Tablighi Jamaat case

Notably, Mamata Banerjee did share updates on Tablighi Jamaat attendees with the Centre last week, claiming 71 persons who had taken part in the congregation are now in Bengal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of playing vote bank politics over the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March, claiming that she is withholding updates on attendees who are in the state right now.

The accusation came from BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya a day after the Bengal CM refused to answer media queries concerning the Islamic congregation. She had hit out at mediapersons and advised them not to ask “such communal questions” – an act that Malviya has dubbed “minority appeasement”.

Close
Taking to Twitter on April 8, he wrote:

The Tablighi Jamaat event has turned out to be one of the hotspots of the deadly novel coronavirus and the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to track down the attendees to ensure they do not infect any person they come in close contact with.

One must note, however, that Mamata Banerjee did share updates on Tablighi Jamaat attendees with the Centre last week, claiming 71 persons who had taken part in the congregation are now in West Bengal. She had also informed that the state government has successfully tracked down 54 attendees, out of which 40 turned out to be foreigners from Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia. They have all reportedly been quarantined in Kolkata.

The CM further said they have identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal and the authorities are taking necessary steps to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease that has killed thousands of people across the globe in the past few months.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Amit Malviya #Coronavirus pandemic #Tablighi Jamaat #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

