Coronavirus lockdown | Autos, scooters among Priyanka Gandhi’s list of 1,000 buses for migrants

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to arrange a fleet of 1,000 buses for the movement of migrant labourers, the state administration has learnt that several registration numbers provided belong to ambulances, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, etc.

The advisor to the Chief Minister has claimed that several of the “buses” that the Congress party had promised to provide have turned out to be smaller vehicles with much less capacity than expected, reported India Today.

Commenting on the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Sidharth Nath Singh said: “The Congress has no sympathy for the migrants and just wanted to politicise the issue. In the preliminary checking of the numbers, it has been found that the numbers mentioned in the list as that of buses are actually of scooters, three-wheelers and goods carriers.”

On May 18, the Uttar Pradesh government had agreed to Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to help solve the migrant crisis after she had appealed him to rise above political discords for a greater cause.



..हमें उप्र में पैदल चलते हुए हजारों भाई-बहनों की मदद करने के लिए, कांग्रेस के खर्चे पर 1000 बसों को चलवाने की इजाजत देने के लिए आपको धन्यवाद।

आपको उप्र कांग्रेस की तरफ से मैं आश्वस्त करती हूँ कि हम सकारात्मक भाव से महामारी और उसके चलते लॉकडाउन की वजह से पीड़ित उप्र के..2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 18, 2020

She had even taken to Twitter thereafter to laud the decision of the UP CM.

However, they had sought details of the drivers, the registration numbers of the 1,000 buses she had promised, among other sets of information, which eventually led to the row over the vehicles that have been offered.

