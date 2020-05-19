App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Autos, scooters among Priyanka Gandhi’s list of 1,000 buses for migrants

The Uttar Pradesh government had accepted Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to provide 1000 buses for the movement of stranded migrants after she had appealed him to rise above political discords for a greater cause

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A man passes a child to a woman as they attempt to climb a wall while migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages. (Image: Reuters)
A man passes a child to a woman as they attempt to climb a wall while migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages. (Image: Reuters)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to arrange a fleet of 1,000 buses for the movement of migrant labourers, the state administration has learnt that several registration numbers provided belong to ambulances, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, etc.

The advisor to the Chief Minister has claimed that several of the “buses” that the Congress party had promised to provide have turned out to be smaller vehicles with much less capacity than expected, reported India Today.

Commenting on the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Sidharth Nath Singh said: “The Congress has no sympathy for the migrants and just wanted to politicise the issue. In the preliminary checking of the numbers, it has been found that the numbers mentioned in the list as that of buses are actually of scooters, three-wheelers and goods carriers.”

On May 18, the Uttar Pradesh government had agreed to Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to help solve the migrant crisis after she had appealed him to rise above political discords for a greater cause.

She had even taken to Twitter thereafter to laud the decision of the UP CM.

However, they had sought details of the drivers, the registration numbers of the 1,000 buses she had promised, among other sets of information, which eventually led to the row over the vehicles that have been offered.

First Published on May 19, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #migrant labourers #Priyanka Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh government

