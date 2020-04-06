App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | After 'corona playlist', 'corona music' may be the latest trend

Several musicians are coming up with songs revolving around the coronavirus concerning the dangers of the novel virus, how divine intervention can help win the fight against it, and other motivational tracks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Millions of people across India are bound by the confines of the four walls of their homes right now due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in India. With offices and educational institutes being shut, people are fighting boredom and listlessness by consuming more content online than usual.

To contain the spread of the deadly disease that has killed more than 65,000 people across the globe already, including 109 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24. It was imposed to ensure strict social distancing by restricting the movement of the citizens of the highly overpopulated nation.

This has given rise to several unforeseen social media trends such as international artistes holding live shows on Instagram for their fans, fitness enthusiasts and trainers connecting and engaging with their followers in a similar manner, and so on.

Another unlikely trend that has started due to the outbreak of the pandemic is “corona music”, and no, we are not talking about the multiple songs based on the apocalypse that have made it to the “coronavirus special playlists”.

Several musicians are coming up with songs revolving around the coronavirus concerning the dangers of the novel virus, how divine intervention can help win the fight against it and other motivational tracks.

While they may not exactly be chart-toppers, such tracks are steadily gaining popularity among the masses. Here are a few for you to check out:



First Published on Apr 6, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic

