you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

The countries that could see the highest death toll among children aged below 5 years are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Brazil, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Congo and Uganda

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has crippled routine healthcare systems across the world, nearly 6,000 more children could die daily in the next six months from preventable causes, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on May 13.

They arrived at the estimated figure on the basis of research conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which was published in the journal ‘The Lancet Global Health’.

The outbreak has disrupted maternal and child healthcare interventions across the globe, including postnatal care and vaccination drives. Considering worst-case scenarios that may emerge in 118 low and middle-income countries, the study estimates that 1.2 million more children under the age of five could die in just six months, due to focus of health service coverage on COVID-19 patients.

If the projected deaths are not averted by immediate intervention, it could topple nearly a decade’s progress on curbing preventable child deaths, the UN agency said. The countries that could see the highest death toll in worst-case scenarios are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Brazil, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Congo, and Uganda.

Sacha Deshmukh, Executive Director of UNICEF’s United Kingdom chapter, said: “This pandemic is having far-reaching consequences for all of us, but it is undoubtedly the biggest and most urgent global crisis children have faced since the second world war. Children’s lives are being upended across the globe, as their support systems have been ripped away, their educations lost, and food supply has been cut off. Even in the UK, children face the threat of a measles outbreak and school closures are putting vulnerable children at increased risk.”

The research on which the UNICEF report is based highlights how the novel coronavirus outbreak has disrupted medical supply chains in countries that do not have a strong healthcare system. Due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns and fear of contracting infection, visits to healthcare centres have also reduced over the past month, the study states.

Even in the most optimistic scenarios, child deaths from preventable diseases will increase by 9.8 percent, totalling to 1,400 mortalities daily among children below five years age. Maternal deaths per month could also see an 8.3 percent hike in such a scenario, which may shoot to 38.6% in worst-case conditions.

The report mentions that these potential deaths will be over and above the 2.5 million children who die before the age of five every six months under normal circumstances.

First Published on May 14, 2020 01:34 pm

