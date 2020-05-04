App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

With the lockdown now extended by 14 days until May 17, the downward spiral trend in smartphone sales is going to continue in May.

Carlsen Martin

Smartphone shipments across the globe saw a strong first quarter in 2020. But as the dust finally settles on the month of April, the effects of this pandemic are finally starting to kick in. In India, the extended lockdown has resulted in zero smartphone shipments in April.

However, the country’s smartphone sales began taking a hit in March. The country saw a steep 19 percent decline as a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. Since the lockdown, manufacturing plants and offline retail stores have been closed, while e-retailers have been barred from delivering non-essential items.

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, told IANS, “We see zero activity on smartphone shipments part in April and lockdown now entering May amid uncertainties, the Q2 2020 is going to be real challenging for the smartphone makers in the country.”

Pathak also noted that the data does not account for phones sales that may be carried out through offline channels, which are an absolute necessity. However, those sales only account for hundreds of shipments as opposed to potential millions which take place during regular months.

related news

Smartphone manufacturers across the board suspended their manufacturing/assembly plants in the country from March 20 onwards. And experts believe that it will take nearly two to four weeks for the plants to resume regular operations once the lockdown is relaxed.

With the lockdown now extended by 14 days until May 17, the downward spiral trend in smartphone sales is going to continue in May – a major blow amid supply-demand uncertainty that could last for weeks, if not months.

First Published on May 4, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #smartphones

