Coronavirus impact: Poco says a month's stock available for sale

The deadly coronavirus has seen smartphone shipments slump as manufacturing plants have been forced to halt production.

With both Apple and Samsung bracing themselves for shortages, Xiaomi's spin-off brand Poco has said that it has only a month's stock available for sale in India.

Poco recently launched its first smartphone in India as an independent brand. The Poco X2 starts at Rs 15,999 and will go on sale in the country on February 11. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the company claims that it has enough stock of the phone for sales for one month. But there’s no clarity of the impact the coronavirus will have on supplies after that.

"It is a very unfortunate situation. But fortunately for Poco, we have taken enough steps to take care of the supplies, but I don't know in which directions things will move," Poco India General Manager Manmohan Chandolu told news agency PTI.

He added that there was enough stock of the Poco X2 "for at least one month from the date of the first sale. We will start the first sale on February 11." Poco currently shares Xiaomi's manufacturing facility in India.