172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|coronavirus-impact-kfc-drops-its-finger-lickin-good-slogan-for-now-5756601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: KFC drops 'it's finger lickin' good' slogan for now

KFC revealed a new look of its tagline though a YouTube video that blurs out the ‘finger lickin’ part of its tagline with the message “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now.”

Moneycontrol News

Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, has suspended the use of its iconic slogan “it’s finger lickin’ good” given that it does not fit best with the ongoing pandemic situation.

In a statement shared via a blog post, KFC said that the slogan is inappropriate for 2020 during the COVID-19 times. It did confirm that the suspension of the 64-year-old tagline is “for a little while”.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company's global chief marketing officer, said.

Close

The company revealed a new look of its tagline though a YouTube video that blurs out the ‘finger lickin’ part of its tagline with the message “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now.”

“While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.” Tan-Gillespie added.

The CMO assured that KFC will offering the same quality of food and a responsible experience for its team members and guests around the world.tyo
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #KFC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.