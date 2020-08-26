Coronavirus impact: KFC drops 'it's finger lickin' good' slogan for now

Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, has suspended the use of its iconic slogan “it’s finger lickin’ good” given that it does not fit best with the ongoing pandemic situation.

In a statement shared via a blog post, KFC said that the slogan is inappropriate for 2020 during the COVID-19 times. It did confirm that the suspension of the 64-year-old tagline is “for a little while”.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company's global chief marketing officer, said.

The company revealed a new look of its tagline though a YouTube video that blurs out the ‘finger lickin’ part of its tagline with the message “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now.”

“While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.” Tan-Gillespie added.

The CMO assured that KFC will offering the same quality of food and a responsible experience for its team members and guests around the world.tyo