you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Govt committed to saving MSMEs right now, not salaried middle class: NITI Aayog V-C

Rajiv Kumar also said that despite having different priorities in mind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief for middle class by offering 25 per cent reduction in TDS and TCS

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on May 13 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is currently focusing on saving the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and not on alleviating the stress of the salaried middle class.

When asked why the salaried taxpayers have not been a beneficiary of any of the stimulus packages announced by the Centre yet, he said: “I’m certain that saving the informal sector, which is led by the MSMEs, is a much higher priority than giving succour to the tax-paying middle class which had a reduction in their tax liabilities earlier.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

Kumar also reminded that despite having different priorities in mind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief for middle class also by offering 25 per cent reduction in Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for specified receipts and Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments, reported NDTV.

related news

When questioned about the mass exodus of labourers, which has been worrying several states, and how that may affect industrial operations, he said the migration from urban centres was triggered by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It would not affect the functioning of industries greatly once the restrictions are lifted since only a fraction of the workforce has returned to their native land.

To elucidate his statement, the NITI Aayog V-C pointed out that there are nearly 72 million migrants in India reportedly, of whom between 35 to 38 million constitute the workforce. Those who have returned to their hometowns do not account for more than 5 to 6 million of the workforce, meaning the rest are in situ and can resume work once economic activities restart.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:53 pm

