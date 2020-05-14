App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Failed Class 9 and 11 students can appear for retests: CBSE

The CBSE notification directed all affiliated schools to arrange for online, offline or innovative exams on all subjects a student has failed in, and before holding such tests, the respective schools were told to provide sufficient preparation time

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that all schools affiliated to it will have to grant an opportunity to students who failed Classes 9 and 11 examinations to appear for tests again.

A circular was issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, after receiving a lot of queries from distressed students and their guardians. The notification directed all schools to arrange for online, offline or innovative exams on all subjects a student has failed in, and before holding such tests, the respective schools were told to provide sufficient preparation time.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
The CBSE notification was shared by Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter as well.

The board observed that the country is going through a stressful time, which could affect the mental wellbeing of students that have failed. Right now, it is important to alleviate their stress.

related news

The central board has, however, clarified that this is a one-time measure that has been taken after considering the unusual situation the world is grappling with due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board further informed that the opportunity to sit for examinations will be extended to all students regardless of whether the results have been declared or the exams completed.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:09 pm

tags #CBSE #India coronavirus impact #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | High demand for face masks, PPEs driving growth in companies like Garware

COVID-19 impact | High demand for face masks, PPEs driving growth in companies like Garware

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.