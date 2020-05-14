Coronavirus impact | Failed Class 9 and 11 students can appear for retests: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that all schools affiliated to it will have to grant an opportunity to students who failed Classes 9 and 11 examinations to appear for tests again.

A circular was issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, after receiving a lot of queries from distressed students and their guardians. The notification directed all schools to arrange for online, offline or innovative exams on all subjects a student has failed in, and before holding such tests, the respective schools were told to provide sufficient preparation time.

The CBSE notification was shared by Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter as well.

The board observed that the country is going through a stressful time, which could affect the mental wellbeing of students that have failed. Right now, it is important to alleviate their stress.

The central board has, however, clarified that this is a one-time measure that has been taken after considering the unusual situation the world is grappling with due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board further informed that the opportunity to sit for examinations will be extended to all students regardless of whether the results have been declared or the exams completed.