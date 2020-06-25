App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Elephants queue up outside Kerala ration shops to get free food kits

The Kerala government has earmarked Rs 16,000 per elephant for the next 40 days. The Animal Husbandry Department will be ensuring the food kits reach the respective caretakers of the elephants

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Domestic elephants were seen queuing outside Kerala ration shops on June 25 after the state government decided to give free ration to captive jumbos in view of the economic hardships faced by their caretakers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per media reports, nearly 500 elephants would be benefitting from the scheme that was announced by Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman. Each animal would get 40 days’ ration under this welfare scheme. The ration kits would include rice, wheat, jaggery, ragi, green gram, horse gram, turmeric, and salt.

According to a report by The Week, the Kerala government has earmarked Rs 16,000 per elephant for the next 40 days. The Animal Husbandry Department will be ensuring the food kits reach the respective masters of the elephants.

While most of these are temple elephants, some have private owners. Their caretakers had been finding it difficult to feed them, as the festivals and rituals that require the presence of an elephant/s stand cancelled due to the coronavirus. With no source of income for the past three months, maintaining the elephants had become problematic, since a minimum of Rs 2,000 needs to be spent on their upkeep daily.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #elephants #Kerala government

