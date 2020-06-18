In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, the Government of India has allowed all universities and colleges to offer up to 40 percent of their course online. Earlier, higher educational institutes were allowed to offer 20 percent of their coursework online, but that was revised by the authorities to reduce further academic loss due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a task force to implement the requisite changes and apprised all principals, vice-chancellors, and directors of educational institutions about the plan, reported the Live Mint.

DP Singh, chairman, UGC, said: “We are revisiting rules to allow 40 percent of courses from the present 20 percent through online (mode). This online content will help blend the mode of education, which is perhaps the need of the hour.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

This 40 percent online course does not apply to the top 100 universities that have been allowed to offer fully online courses from the upcoming academic session.

Notably, all educational institutes in India have been shut since the third week of March to contain coronavirus spread. Though the Centre was hoping to reopen them after July, it seems unlikely now, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Commenting on the situation, a government official said three months of the academic calendar is already lost and a blended learning model is the only way to ensure there is no further damage to the higher education sector. Not only will it save time, but it will also help students and teachers engage in meaningful work as long as the health crisis prevails.

The official further said that an expert committee is charting out the details, which will soon be notified. The development comes at a time the Centre has been pushing for online education and working to set up a single e-learning resource repository for all educational institutes.