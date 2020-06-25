Coronavirus impact | After cancelling board exams, CBSE postpones CTET 2020

In view of the grave COVID-19 situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 25 postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020, which was scheduled for July 5.

The new date for the teacher eligibility exams will be announced by the board later. Candidates will be intimated about the same when the situation is more conducive, the board informed.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce that the 14th edition of CTET was cancelled in the view of the rising number of coronavirus crisis in India, which may soon touch five lakhs.

An official notification released by CBSE stated: "All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly."He tweeted: “It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5 in view of the present circumstances.”Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis