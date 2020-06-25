App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | After cancelling board exams, CBSE postpones CTET 2020

The new date for the teacher eligibility exams will be announced by the board later. Candidates will be intimated about the same when the situation is more conducive, the official CBSE notification read

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In view of the grave COVID-19 situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 25 postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020, which was scheduled for July 5.

The new date for the teacher eligibility exams will be announced by the board later. Candidates will be intimated about the same when the situation is more conducive, the board informed.

An official notification released by CBSE stated: "All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly."
 Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce that the 14th edition of CTET was cancelled in the view of the rising number of coronavirus crisis in India, which may soon touch five lakhs.


He tweeted: “It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5 in view of the present circumstances.”

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #CBSE exams #coronavirus #CTET 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Railways cancels all regular train services till August 12

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Railways cancels all regular train services till August 12

Imperative to ramp up COVID-19 testing, give action plan, HC directs Delhi govt

Imperative to ramp up COVID-19 testing, give action plan, HC directs Delhi govt

Wall Street drops on sharp rise in virus cases, elevated jobless claims

Wall Street drops on sharp rise in virus cases, elevated jobless claims

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.