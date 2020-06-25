Coronavirus impact | After cancelling board exams, CBSE postpones CTET 2020

The new date for the teacher eligibility exams will be announced by the board later. Candidates will be intimated about the same when the situation is more conducive, the official CBSE notification read
In view of the grave COVID-19 situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 25 postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020, which was scheduled for July 5.
The new date for the teacher eligibility exams will be announced by the board later. Candidates will be intimated about the same when the situation is more conducive, the board informed.An official notification released by CBSE stated: "All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly."
He tweeted: “It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5 in view of the present circumstances.”
वर्तमान परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए 5 जुलाई 2020 को #CBSE द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली #CTET परीक्षा को फिलहाल स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। स्थितियाँ अनुकूल होने पर परीक्षा की अगली तिथि की घोषणा की जाएगी ।@cbseindia29pic.twitter.com/he2X4xBIm2
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 25, 2020
