Viral video shows huge crowd in Goa despite rise in COVID-19 cases, Omicron warnings

The video is from a road near the the popular Baga beach in North Goa. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @Herman_Gomes)

A massive crowd was out on the streets of Goa on Saturday night, seemingly undeterred by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A video on Twitter showed a huge number of people on a road near the popular Baga beach in North Goa. Most of them were reportedly tourists.



This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO

— HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

Many people visit Goa to celebrate Christmas and New Year every year. This year also, a fairly large number of tourists flew to the state to celebrate the occasions.

Goa, like many other states in India, is reporting a rise in coronavirus infections. On Sunday, the state recorded 388 new cases, with the positivity rate crossing 10%, news agency PTI reported. Officials said that tourists might be responsible for the increase in cases.

Many states have re-imposed restrictions to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. Goa also has certain restrictions in place.

In December, the Goa government had announced that casinos and cinemas would operate at 50% capacity and entry would only be allowed to those who are fully vaccinated or carry a negative COVID-19 test report.

Goa’s expert committee for COVID-19 management has suggested the imposition of a night curfew, The Times of India reported. But Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that because of the festive season, it will not be possible to impose night curfew till January 3.

Overall, India is recording a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the country registered 33,750 new cases, up from 27,553 infections recorded a day before. India has confirmed 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant.