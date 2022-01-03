MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Viral video shows huge crowd in Goa despite rise in COVID-19 cases, Omicron warnings

Many people visit Goa to celebrate Christmas and New Year every year. This year also, a fairly large number of tourists flew to the state to celebrate the occasions.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
The video is from a road near the the popular Baga beach in North Goa. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @Herman_Gomes)

The video is from a road near the the popular Baga beach in North Goa. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @Herman_Gomes)


A massive crowd was out on the streets of Goa on Saturday night, seemingly undeterred by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A video on Twitter showed a huge number of people on a road near the popular Baga beach in North Goa. Most of them were reportedly tourists.

 

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Many people visit Goa to celebrate Christmas and New Year every year. This year also, a fairly large number of tourists flew to the state to celebrate the occasions.

Goa, like many other states in India, is reporting a rise in coronavirus infections. On Sunday, the state recorded 388 new cases, with the positivity rate crossing 10%, news agency PTI reported. Officials said that tourists might be responsible for the increase in cases.

Many states have re-imposed restrictions to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. Goa also has certain restrictions in place.

In December, the Goa government had announced that casinos and cinemas would operate at 50% capacity and entry would only be allowed to those who are fully vaccinated or carry a negative COVID-19 test report.

Goa’s expert committee for COVID-19 management has suggested the imposition of a night curfew, The Times of India reported. But Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that because of the festive season, it will not be possible to impose night curfew till January 3.

Overall, India is recording a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the country registered 33,750 new cases, up from 27,553 infections recorded a day before. India has confirmed 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Goa #Omicron
first published: Jan 3, 2022 01:01 pm

