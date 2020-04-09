App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus effect | CMS to deliver cash at home, partner with banks

The company is already in talks with leading private banks like ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, alongside public-sector banks like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Cash and payments solutions company CMS is reportedly offering doorstep cash delivery to senior citizens and disabled people. The move comes amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, wherein people are advised to maintain social distance and only come out of their homes for purchasing essentials.

Due to the lockdown, day-to-day lives have been hampered and caused inconvenience, especially to senior citizens and the differently-abled. To help them avoid stepping out for cash, CMS has partnered with leading banks for delivering cash free of cost, reported The Economic Times (ET).

The initiative will also help tackle the situation where people are queuing up outside banks and ATMs, beating the purposes of social distancing.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Anush Raghvan, senior VP at CMS Infosystem, has told ET that the company plans to deploy its 20,000-strong field staff across the country for the cash delivery service. “To start with our service will be amount agnostic. This service will be immensely helpful at such critical times and also help people withdraw their DBT benefits,” Raghvan said.

Coronavirus testing centres near you

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its March 31 circular, stated that banks would offer doorstep services across the country. "Banks should develop a Board-approved framework for determining the nature of branches/centres where these services will be provided mandatorily and those where it will be provided on a best effort basis and make the policy public. The list of branches offering such doorstep banking services shall be displayed/updated on the bank’s website regularly”, the circular read.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 10:12 am

tags #coronavirus #RBI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.