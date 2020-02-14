App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: DGCA says passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea will be screened on arrival

Earlier, only passengers arriving from Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong were being screened.

Carlsen Martin
Representative image
Representative image

Looking to prevent the spread of the the novel coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines and airports across the country to screen passengers arriving from South Korea and Japan.

In a circular, the DGCA stated; “Universal screening of all the passengers coming in flights directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore besides the flights from China and Hong Kong shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific identified aerobridge.”

India has already recorded three coronavirus cases. All the victims were medical students from Wuhan, China. They were detected with COVID-19 after being brought back to India. Of the three, one has already been discharged. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the other two people have significantly decreased the "viral load".

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:08 pm

