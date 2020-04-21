App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | Odisha clears Chinese footwear firm's investment despite revised FDI norms

The approval comes amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but the authorities believe it would not ‘foresee any roadblock to this investment’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha government has reportedly approved investment from a footwear company based in China even as India revised its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules to avert any opportunistic business takeover deals during the coronavirus crisis.

Odisha’s State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) gave a nod to the proposal by Niren Kumar Anand to set up a manufacturing plant with an investment worth Rs 62.44 crore. The proposal also promises to create employment opportunities for 620 people, reported Business Standard. 

The approval comes amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but the authorities believe it does not ‘foresee any roadblock to this investment’.

“The promoter of the company has two plants, one each in China and Hong Kong. They are keen to pivot away the manufacturing bases from China after the COVID-19 outbreak. But the Odisha plant will be a separate facility. And, we do not foresee any roadblock to this investment since it will be done in Indian rupee. The row is feared over FDI under the automatic route,” said a source privy to the development.

Apart from the footwear company, the SLSWCA has also approved three other investment proposals. These include a 1.2 million tonne iron ore beneficiation plant at a cost of Rs 55.23 crore, a Rs 53.42 crore investment for a tubes and pipes PVD coating manufacturing unit by Purosteel India, and an Rs 80 crore investment proposal by Odisha Carriers & Trade to set up three logistics parks cum fulfilment centres.

Further, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved two high-value investments, namely by Rungta Mines and Dhunseri Ventures. Both the investments hold a value of Rs 7,826.9 crore and Rs 1,013.29 crore, respectively.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 11:29 am

tags #coronavirus #FDI #Odisha

