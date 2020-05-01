App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | 173 pilgrims returning to Punjab from Maharashtra test COVID-19 positive

As many as 4,000 Sikh pilgrims had got stranded in Nanded's Hazur Sahib Gurdwara after the lockdown was imposed across India on March 25, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several Sikh pilgrims, who were stranded in Maharashtra’s Nanded for a long time before returning to their natives in Punjab, have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With 173 of the returnees testing COVID-19 positive, Punjab, which has already recorded nearly 600 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, faces a new challenge.

According to an NDTV report the pilgrims were at gurdwara Hazur Sahib when the nationwide lockdown was imposed and remained stranded there for a very long time. Although they started moving back to Punjab in batches from April 22, their quarantine order came after five days.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The Akali Dal has demanded that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu take the fall for the crisis. Demanding his resignation, they have accused of him of negligence for not laying down immediate testing and screening guidelines for the returning pilgrims.



Sidhu, in turn, reportedly has blamed the Maharashtra government for neglecting the Sikh pilgrims and not quarantining them.



Commenting on the crisis, Sidhu said on April 30: “Maharashtra did not help the pilgrims and left them on their own. They did not get them tested.”

Meanwhile, Om Parkash Soni, Medical Education and Research Minister, Punjab, is said to have informed that another 300 of the gurudwara returnees will be tested soon, while the state has already raised an alarm and asked people to follow lockdown orders strictly.



As many as 4,000 Sikh pilgrims had gone to visit the Nanded Gurdwara to attend a religious event. They got stranded in Maharashtra when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 25. They finally began moving back to Punjab after the Union Home Ministry allowed inter-state travel of stranded persons. More than 3,500 of the pilgrims have returned to Punjab already.

The authorities were alerted about the possibilities of Hazur Sahib Gurdwara turning out to be a COVID-19 hotspot, right after the first few cases of coronavirus infection were detected among the pilgrims.

The Maharashtra gurdwara has reportedly denied the allegation that it did not take measures to prevent the virus spread even after the government had warned against organising large gatherings to curb its spread.



First Published on May 1, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #COVID-19 hotspots #gurudwara #Sikh pilgrims

