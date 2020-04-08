Coronavirus | Brazil's President references Ramayana & gratitude for ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ in letter to PM Modi

On April 7, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi referencing ancient Indian mythological text of Ramayana. He compared India’s decision to permit the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the global fight against COVID-19 to Hanuman's effort to help Lord Ram's brother Lakshman with Sanjeevani Booti after he was gravely injured in the battle at Lanka, as outlined in the story.

Bolsonaro’s letter comes in the wake of the government’s decision to allow the licensing of HCQ and paracetamol to other nations that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s an extract of the letter that Moneycontrol has accessed through sources:

Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people.

The letter speaks about ‘holy medicine’ which is, as per Indian ancient epic Ramayana, a life-saving drug called ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ that Lord Hanuman extracted from the Himalayas for the brother of Lord Ram - Lakshman – who was fighting for his life during the last part of the Battle of Lanka.

India’s decision to lift the ban came after Donald Trump on April 6 requested India to provide HCQ supplies to help treat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the US. Trump had also said that the US will retaliate if India didn’t allow export of HCQ.

India had received similar requests from several other countries including its immediate neighbours like Sri Lanka and Nepal.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Indian pharma companies provide nearly half of HCQ supplies to the US.

The top US supplier of HCQ happens to be Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare.

Trump had earlier claimed that HCQ, widely used as an anti-malarial drug, is a "game changer" in fighting COVID-19.

Experts have, however, expressed reservations about claiming HCQ a ‘game changer’ as there is a dearth of credible studies and data that establish the drug’s effectiveness against Coronavirus.